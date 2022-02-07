Talking Stick Resort Named Official Casino Sponsor of the WM Phoenix Open

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Stick Resort is proud to announce that it will serve as the 'Official Casino of the WM Phoenix Open.' The partnership marks the start of a three-year agreement between the resort and the legendary PGA TOUR event, now in its 87th year. A fan-favorite and widely considered "The People's Open," the 2022 WM Phoenix Open tees off today through Feb.13 at TPC Scottsdale.

"Talking Stick Resort has been involved with WM Phoenix Open for many years, its proximity to our property and the excitement it brings to the Valley, make it an attractive and obvious partnership," said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort. "We are pleased that our relationship has continued to evolve and look forward to more success in the years to come."

In addition to being the official casino sponsor of the tournament, the resort will also have an exclusive presence within the official fan zone, which will now be known as the "Talking Stick Fan Zone" as well as its own activation space within the zone. The resort is utilizing its space to launch the latest iteration of its brand and new advertising campaign, "Turn it On."

The casino-resort has also put its own fun spin on golf with a Putt & Spin Roulette. Golf fans, or more accurately miniature golf fans, can pick up a club and take their shot on Talking Stick Resort's gaming themed hole for a chance to win prizes. Beyond its presence at the Open itself, the resort will be a presenting sponsor of the Coors Light Birds Nest on Saturday, Feb. 12 featuring Kygo with special guests Sam Feldt and Forester.

During the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, one hundred thirty-two players will vie for the $8.2 million purse, the $1,476,000 first place check and 500 FedExCup points. "The People's Open" has been named the Tournament of the Year by the PGA TOUR four times in the past seven years (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019) to acknowledge the tournament's legendary status as one the most unique events in golf. The 2022 edition will mark the 87th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR).

The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. The Thunderbirds consist of 55 "active" members and more than 280 "life" members who have helped the tournament eclipse $165 million in charitable giving since its inception in 1932 (through the 2021 tournament). For more information on Talking Stick Resort, visit talkingstickresort.com. For more information about The Thunderbirds, visit thunderbirdscharities.org.

SOURCE Talking Stick Resort