talkshoplive® and The King Center Announce "BE LOVE" Campaign Partnership to Celebrate Black History Month

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading live streaming, social selling online network talkshoplive® announced their month-long partnership with The King Center in honor of Black History Month. The site's built-in "donate" button, which appears on EVERY checkout site-wide, will direct all funds raised to The King Center's "BE LOVE" campaign, a growing movement of courageous acts to achieve justice.

The "BE LOVE" campaign encourages participants to pledge to create what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called "The Beloved Community," a society driven by love in their thoughts, words, decisions and actions, honoring the humanity of every individual. The campaign also urges individuals to register for Nonviolence365® "BE LOVE" virtual training series at www.TheKingCenter.org/belove. Nonviolence365® equips individuals with the necessary tools to navigate today's climate and dismantle and transform unjust systems. The BE LOVE 3-part training series will be an introduction to Nonviolence365®training, which prepares participants to utilize Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s nonviolent philosophy and methodology as a vessel for social change, as a way of life and as the path to the Beloved Community.

"We are honored to be partnering with The King Center and helping to raise funds for the crucial work that they are doing to create a more just, humane, and peaceful world guided by the philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," said Bryan Moore, CEO of talkshoplive. "talkshoplive is an open and welcoming community and we encourage those utilizing the platform to consider donating not only financially, but with their everyday actions as we celebrate Black History Month and strive for equality."

The campaign will launch today and continue throughout the month of February. talkshoplive will continue to profile the donate button on its platform, encouraging a variety of charities to join live commerce as a meaningful way to fundraise, interact, and grow their digital communities.

"We invite people to join us as we use the power of love to overcome our current circumstances of injustice and inequity," said King Center CEO, Dr. Bernice A. King. "Together, we have the capacity to create a more just, humane, equitable and peaceful world but we must make the commitment to BE LOVE as we implement justice and correct centuries of injustice."

About talkshoplive®

Talkshoplive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward King's unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.

