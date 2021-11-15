talkshoplive Announces 'Stars Shop Small Business' November 15-19

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, talkshoplive, the leading live streaming, social selling online network announces Stars Shop Small Business, a dedicated week where celebrities representing the worlds of TV, film, music and sports will feature their favorite small businesses while talkshoplive puts a spotlight on all of the small businesses on the platform. Businesses featured in this initiative will have free shipping for all products during the live events, making shopping small business fun and affordable for any holiday gifting.

While focusing on diverse businesses and the entrepreneurs behind them from coast to coast, Stars Shop Small Business, will also feature a lineup of diverse famous faces including famed 'Hairspray' actress, TV personality and producer, Ricki Lake, an Emmy Award-winner for her eponymous Ricki Lake talk show; NFL Hall of Famer, fitness expert and entrepreneur, Terrell Owens; Award-winning journalist and CNN anchor, Don Lemon; Emmy and Grammy-nominated actor/singer Cheyenne Jackson, known for his roles in American Horror Story and Fox's Call Me Kat; and model and TV personality, Dale Moss, of ABC's The Bachelorette.

"This holiday season we want to continue to help small businesses who may have struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. After Howie Mandel joined us last year and sold thousands of dollars worth of banana bread in support of the Hungry Monkey Baking Company, we want to keep the love flowing" said Bryan Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of talkshoplive. "We are proud to be covering the shipping fees for all small businesses featured in this initiative, to make things just a little bit easier for these companies which are the heart and soul of America. For small businesses on talkshoplive, we are their digital mainstreet and it is wonderful to see celebrities, creators and shoppers supporting them with us."

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, November 15, 6pm ET: Terrell Owens will spotlight Lil in Los Angeles, a children's streetwear brand which adults wish they could wear. Lil in Los Angeles will be debuting a new collection just in time for the holidays.

Link to watch and Buy here: https://talkshop.live/watch/E7_9L2W-EOQq

Tuesday, November 16, 7pm ET: Dale Moss will showcase Kimlai Yingling and her EatinAsian culinary wares and bundles. EatinAsian was founded to inspire, teach and connect people with Asian food and culture through cooking!

Link to watch and Buy here: https://talkshop.live/watch/sYQ2D-aHHJHb

Wednesday, November 17, 7pm ET: Cheyenne Jackson will highlight Kashwere, a Los Angeles-based home goods company which has created a unique yarn that parallels the elegance of cashmere with the convenience of easy care. The company aims to produce quality collections with a modern influence on classic styling.

Link to watch and Buy here: https://talkshop.live/watch/QH5QnVGZQS3A

Thursday, November 18, 7pm ET: Ricki Lake will celebrate The Jimenez Sisters Ranch. The Jimenez Sisters operate their own ranch with Nigerian dwarf dairy goats, and are some of the youngest entrepreneurs today. Their soaps and lotions are created from the goat milk gathered on their farm in Woodcrest, Calif. Their products are formulated from raw and naturally derived ingredients and the business is conducted in a socially responsible and ethical manner, respecting the animals.

Link to watch and Buy here: https://talkshop.live/watch/7wpcExNg5Art

Friday, November 19, 4pm ET: Don Lemon will feature Sylvester & Co. Modern General Store in Sag Harbor, NY. The store is a favorite for its popular Modern General Dreamy Coffee® Co. products, home furnishings, apothecary, apparel, home, kitchen, candle, holiday and many other products.

Link to watch and Buy here: https://talkshop.live/watch/LKmXoIgmK5Af

TalkShopLive® is quickly proving to be the leader for live, social commerce because of its ease of use, transparency and patent pending proprietary technology that allows customers to purchase products within the video player on any site where it is embedded, turning every video into point of sale.

The platform is open to businesses of all sizes and creators who are looking to develop their own immersive, livestream shopping experiences. TalkShopLive® also operates as a full-service online storefront complete with order management, pre-paid shipping labels and customer data. All TalkShopLive® shows can be shared to play live within other websites and social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter so that sellers can directly engage with their followers.

The company was founded in 2018 by Bryan Moore and his sister Tina who were inspired by China's booming social commerce marketplace. The company has raised 11M to date with funding from venture capital firm Raine Ventures; Spero Ventures; Matt Blank, former chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks; David Levy, chairman of Genius Sports and former president of Turner; Jeanbart-Lorenzotti, founder of Vivre and V by Eva and an adviser to Raine Group; Jeff Lotman, CEO of Global Icons (owner of fashion retailer Fred Segal); Andrew Rosen, founder of Theory; Austin Rosen, founder of Electric Feel Entertainment; and Richard Rosenblatt, founder of Whip Media, Demand Media, Intermix and iMall.

About talkshoplive®

talkshoplive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time, with customers who can purchase with one click on the buy button. Shoppable video content created on the platform can be shared and embedded on multiple sites and social platforms, eliminating all click-through and creating multiple points of purchase. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® channels including Oprah Winfrey, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Condé Nast, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patti LaBelle, Drew Barrymore, Jamie Foxx, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Leslie Jordan, Michelle Williams, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

