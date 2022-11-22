TalkShopLive® Launches First-Ever Live Commerce WindowShopping® Experience In Time for Holiday Shopping Season

Select New York City Retail Windows Will Stream TalkShopLive Shows Featuring Global Music Superstar Shania Twain,

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton, TikTok Creator Noah Schnacky, Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay and More

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TalkShopLive® continues to pioneer the live commerce landscape with the launch of the first-ever "live commerce window shopping experience." Beginning Wednesday, November 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern and running through the holidays, select retail windows in New York City will stream TalkShopLive shows through a unique partnership with FrontRunner Technologies. The partnership brings cutting-edge live shopping technology to NYC's busy retail streets to highlight the convergence of physical and digital, bringing forward an entirely new retail experience never before seen.

The partnership's first live shopping experience will feature music superstar Gloria Estefan as she promotes her newly released holiday album, Estefan Family Christmas. Consumers will be able to scan QR codes on the windows which will allow them to shop while watching the content. Live shopping shows will continuously roll out through the holiday season while select re-airs from dozens of other TalkShopLive shows will stream in the windows, including live shopping with music superstar Shania Twain for her upcoming album, celebrity chef Bobby Flay for a cooking demo, Dolly Parton will discuss her book, TikTok influencer Noah Schnacky will showcase new products, author and rapper Ludacris will feature his new kid's book and actress/daytime TV host Drew Barrymore will talk about her new line of home goods.

"At TalkShopLive, we strive for innovation that connects the retail landscape and redefines the future of shopping," said Bryan Moore, TalkShopLive Co-founder and CEO. "By launching the first LIVE window-shopping experiences with our partners at FrontRunner Technologies, we are beginning to solve the question every retailer and brand is asking: how do we connect the digital and physical shopping experiences for our customers? Content is at the core of product discovery and purchase, and through our unique technology we can support a connected approach to digital experience that maximizes content and amplifies omnichannel sales."

"Literal window shopping in its finest form has come to life through our alignment with TalkShopLive," said FrontRunner CEO Nathan Elliot. "Combining the live shopping experience they made famous with the windows of opportunity we have brought to life, makes for a perfect pairing to drive the future of new retail."

From music to makeup, from housewares to books -- and everything in between – live commerce is emerging as one of the hottest retail trends across all sectors. TalkShopLive® continues to lead the future of shoppable livestreams by attracting top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its innovative, frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared.

TalkShopLive is committed to providing its users a best-in-class, shopping experience to ensure every media moment is a retail moment. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content. Earlier this year, Adweek recognized Walmart with a Commerce Award for the retailer's foray into live shopping, which is mostly powered by TalkShopLive. Together, Walmart and TalkShopLive have hosted more than 160 livestreams, resulting in omnichannel success for the retailer.

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive® is the leading livestreaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own TalkShopLive® channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Walmart, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Kevin Jonas, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

About FrontRunner Technologies

FrontRunner was founded in Canada by Founder and CEO Nathan Elliott in 2017 to create a new standard of digital media by leveraging High Street retail WindowFronts® to deliver high-definition video and immersive content. The company provides a robust digital out-of-home content solution for national and international brands looking to hyper-target campaigns, while simultaneously creating a new revenue stream for landlords, brokerages and store owners searching for creative ways to monetize their spaces. WindowFront® is driven by proprietary app, projection, light, and audio technology to deploy vibrant immersive content in retail windows across the globe. The WindowShopping® platform turns High Street windows into interactive shopping experiences.

