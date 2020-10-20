Talkwalker and HubSpot define the social media trends to watch in 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, the leading social listening and analytics company, and HubSpot, a leading growth platform, has published their latest Social Media Trends Report in 6 languages, tailored for markets in the US, Europe, Asia, and across the globe. The current economic climate is a challenge, but also opens up new opportunities. This report helps marketers and top global brands steer their strategy in the right direction for 2021, by leveraging these consumer insights and trends.

"This is the 6th consecutive year Talkwalker has unveiled the insights every marketing professional should know to stay on top next year," said Elena Melnikova, Talkwalker CMO. "Each year, we've strengthened our position as a thought leader in consumer insights. Bringing together analysis from millions of social data points, and industry experts, to pinpoint the trends that will matter most. Our partnership with HubSpot helps us create greater impact, sharing these valuable insights with even more marketing and PR professionals."

This year, Talkwalker included survey data for the first time after gathering exclusive input from their database of 2,000+ global brands & agency clients. Using conversational intelligence, this added perspective helps marketers hear from peers to identify the trends that frontline industry professionals are focused on.

It will be followed by the first-ever Social Media Trends 2021 Expert Series — a virtual conference digging deeper into the trends, headlined by experts and global brands.

The events of 2020 have created widespread uncertainty for companies in almost every industry. Knowing the trends most likely to define the coming year is one of the best ways marketing leaders can combat the ongoing unpredictability and set their teams up for success in 2021," said Meghan Keaney Anderson, VP of marketing at HubSpot. "We hope that marketers find the deep insights available in the Social Media Trends Report helpful as they map out their strategies for the year ahead."

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a leading social listening & analytics company, helping build brands that are loved. Through our AI-powered social media analytics platform, we gather data from the conversations that happen around your brand - online, in the media, and within your company - to uncover, understand, and action consumer insights.

Over 2,000 companies worldwide already use this conversational intelligence to protect their brands, measure their campaign impact, and identify what drives purchase decisions. Talkwalker has offices in Luxembourg, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris, and Tokyo, with 400+ employees across the globe. It is also the home of Talkwalker Alerts, a free alerting service used by over 500,000 communications and marketing professionals worldwide.

