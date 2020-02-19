Tall Order Announces Partnership With United Legwear & Apparel Co.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tall Order, a New York-based men's sock company that specializes in extended sizes, has entered into licensing and shared services agreements with United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC), to offer an improved product and grow a wider distribution network.

Tall Order founders Dan and Mike Friedman.

Under the new arrangement, Tall Order will continue developing their direct-to-consumer business via tallorder.com, and ULAC will take on wholesale sales. Most importantly, ULAC will manufacture products for Tall Order, using ULAC's seasoned design, production, and merchandising teams, factory base and logistics support; this will allow Tall Order to make the highest quality goods at a competitive price point.

Started by twin brothers Mike & Dan Friedman, who stand 6'11" & 6'9" respectively, Tall Order honors the memory of the Friedman's father Andrew, who was killed on September 11, 2001 in the World Trade Center. To fulfill the "tall order" of giving back to those who assisted the Friedmans after 9/11, Tall Order makes fashionable, fun, comfortable socks for men in sizes from 9 to 20 as a nod to the socks the family provided to first responders during 9/11 recovery efforts. Tall Order also donates a portion of its profits to Tuesday's Children, a non-profit founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to assist communities facing traumatic loss.

"Partnering with ULAC was an easy decision," said Lisa Friedman Clark, President of Tall Order. "Who wouldn't want to work with the best in the business? Isaac Ash and his team have the expertise, experience, world-class products and infrastructure to facilitate the growth of Tall Order. This partnership means that more men of all sizes can look their best and feel good by giving back to people facing traumatic illnesses and loss."

Rachel Furer, Senior Vice President of Tall Order, added, "Having spent my entire career in accessories marketing and sales, I knew there was no better partner than United Legwear & Apparel Co. They make superior products, manufacture with integrity, and have the same mission to give back. Tall Order is proud to join the ULAC family and we look forward to growing our brand together."

It was an easy decision for ULAC as well—emotionally and financially -- according to Isaac E. Ash, founder, President and CEO of ULAC. "When I heard Tall Order's story and learned about the charitable component, I was immediately interested," he said. "Strategically, Tall Order fills white space in the market for extended sizes, offering excellent product in an important but underserved segment. They complement our portfolio of brands and I'm excited for this business to really take off."

Tall Order socks are available in men's sock sizes 9-11, 12-15, and 16-20; MSRP is $15 for classic fit and $18 for extra-cushioned styles. They are currently sold at tallorder.com, macys.com, kingsize.com, Westport Big and Tall and other specialty stores.

About Tall Order

Tall Order ( tallorder.com ) is a dynamic sock company that designs fashionable, comfortable socks in sizes 9-20. These premium socks can accommodate slim to wide calves with a special comfort band at the top to prevent sagging. The bright blue emblem emblazoned on each pair (symbolizing the Twin Towers and beautiful sky on Sept. 11, 2001) serves as a reminder to every man who dons a pair of Tall Order socks that it's his personal responsibility to pay it forward and continue the Friedman family's commitment to helping others.

Since its inception, Tall Order has committed a percentage of their profits to Tuesday's Children, a 501-c3 created in the aftermath of the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, with a mission to help communities facing traumatic loss.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.

United Legwear & Apparel Co. ( unitedlegwear.com ) is a 20-year-old New York City-based global entity that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories to some of the world's leading retailers. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) is a joint venture partner with PUMA North America and also maintains highly-recognized licensed brands such as Hurley, Skechers, Champion, Fortnite, Weatherproof, Pro Player, Minecraft, Naturalizer, Franco Sarto, and Via Spiga as well as private-label brands. ULAC is also the sole owner of Fun Socks. ULAC's mission is to manufacture with integrity and distribute legwear, apparel, and accessories of highest quality and best value.

