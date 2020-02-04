Tall Trees LED Company, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Light Engine Design Corp., Announces Partnership with MVP Farms

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp.'s (OTC: TLED) wholly owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company, announces a new partnership with Canadian agricultural start-up, MVP Farms (MVP). Tall Trees will develop and manufacture LED light engines for MVP's cultivation systems. The microscale production systems will empower individuals and organizations to grow highly nutritious and beautiful plants.

"Light sets the potential for plant growth. We are leveraging the best of nature and technology to sustainably grow healthy and happy plants. We are thrilled to have access to the horticultural and lighting brain power at the helm of Tall Trees," said Dan Plant, Co-president of MVP Farms.

The LED lighting technologies will be predicated on The Harvester™ lighting system and will incorporate Tall Trees' C3 approach – Color, Coverage and Current. "Color" refers to lighting spectrum that will develop nutritional content, especially for leafy green vegetables and herbs. "Coverage" relates to lighting distribution necessary for consistent illumination of a given crop area. "Current" refers to lighting power necessary for deep penetration and higher crop yields.

"We are extremely excited about the partnership with MVP," said Zacariah Hildenbrand, President and Chief Scientific Officer, "They are on the forefront of movement toward decentralized food production and the inclusion of our superior lighting technologies will give those with the MVP system the best chance of growing highly nutritious foods."

About the Company: TLED's wholly owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in the Controlled Environment Agriculture industries.

