Tall Trees LED Company, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Light Engine Design Corp. Announces their "Harvester™" Horticultural Lighting System

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp.'s (OTC: TLED) wholly owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company, announces its new "Harvester™" horticultural lighting product. The new Harvester™ lighting system is the result of 13-years worth of research into horticultural lighting requirements and best practices for the optimization of plant phytochemistry.

The Harvester™ lighting system incorporates the company's C3 approach – Color, Coverage and Current. "Color" refers to lighting spectrum that will develop phytochemical content, aromatics and flavonoids, especially for cannabis and hemp. "Coverage" relates to lighting distribution necessary for consistent illumination of a given crop area. "Current" refers to lighting power necessary for deep penetration and higher yields.

The Harvester™ system is highly configurable and is based on a single Stock Keeping Unit (SKU). This SKU is a light bar measuring 43" long x 5" wide x 5" high. The unit consumes 205W of power and can be deployed as a stand-alone product, or configured in arrays by users in the field. A "Standard" and a more compact "Greenhouse" frame are available to configure arrays of up to 1025 and 615W, respectively. Harvester™ deploys Tall Trees' proprietary phosphor for a true full spectrum delivery that is equipped with supplemental red LEDs to ensure the highest quality and maximum yields for flowering plants. Harvester™ LEDs also feature specialized lenses to tighten delivery and concentrate photons on the target crop.

"We've coupled cutting-edge scientific research with feedback from world-renowned experts in the cannabis and hemp space, to produce what we believe will be the industry standard," said Zacariah Hildenbrand, President and CSO, "The Harvester will not only help operators distinguish themselves in terms crop quality and yield, but the Harvester will also facilitate greater financial efficiency and environmental stewardship, particularly for larger production facilities."

About the Company: TLED's wholly owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in the Controlled Environment Agriculture industries.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

