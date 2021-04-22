Talroo Releases High-Volume Recruiting Guide for Successful Hiring at Scale

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo, an award-winning talent attraction platform, has launched a comprehensive new guide to high-volume recruiting. With products spanning programmatic job advertising, hiring events advertising, and recruitment marketing analytics, this new guide complements their talent acquisition suite by offering guidance to recruiting professionals in industries that need to hire for volume.

As the job market and economy continue to dramatically improve due to factors like lifted state restrictions, accelerating vaccine rollout, and the latest round of stimulus checks, businesses are opening up their doors again and will need more workers to keep up with increasing consumer demand. However, there is currently an economic mismatch: While more businesses are hiring than at most points of last year, and many people are still looking for work, the industries that are desperately in need of candidates are struggling to find them.

To help recruiters attract a larger and more qualified audience and continue to grow their workforce even during uncertain times, Talroo has launched the High-Volume Recruiting Guide, which features seven sections of volume recruiting strategies and best practices.

"While the job market is experiencing a major period of recovery and unprecedented demand for workers, employers are still struggling to hire," said Talroo VP of Talent Solutions, Paige Drews. "For companies who need to hire for high volume, high-turnover, it's a whole different challenge. We're happy to help businesses by providing the information they need to scale their hiring and find the qualified candidates they're looking for."

The High-Volume Recruiting Guide unveils strategies for:

Sourcing: Discover how to find candidates you've been missing.

Nurturing: Learn how to cultivate strong relationships with applicants at every touchpoint.

Metrics to follow: Determine which must-have metrics you should be tracking.

Planning: Learn how to create a recruitment plan with high-volume hiring in mind.

Budgeting: Understand how to craft an efficient budget and lower your cost per hire.

Overcoming top challenges: Find out how to solve your biggest problems with high-volume hiring.

For organizations looking to make a large number of hires in 2021 and beyond, the High-Volume Recruiting Guide is the ultimate resource for improving your recruitment strategy and finding the candidates you've been missing.

