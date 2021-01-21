Talroo's data shows record-setting job seeker and employer activity in last quarter of 2020

Labor force needed to take goods "the last mile" is the most in-demand in the US economy. Tweet this

Much of the activity has been for jobs that support delivering goods "the last mile" – the workforce that goes right up to consumers' front doors and has kept the country running throughout the pandemic: warehouse & logistics professionals and "gig economy" delivery drivers. The number of job seekers looking for these jobs has increased as other previously reliable industries suffered a major downturn, specifically in travel, hospitality, and food & beverage.

"We are seeing more active job seekers and a higher volume of job postings, but the industries have shifted. We've really seen a huge labor reallocation, specifically to industries that are providing and supporting e-commerce supply chains and neighborhood delivery services," said Talroo CEO Thad Price.

The 2020 holiday season challenged many industries to ramp up hiring to a nearly impossible level – as was witnessed by FedEx, UPS, and the United States Postal Service struggling to hire enough people to withstand the holiday surge – even with a 6.7% unemployment rate. Walmart offered an unprecedented starting hourly wage of $15.75 - $23.75 for seasonal workers, and Amazon offered signing bonuses of up to $3,000.

The last quarter of 2020 also saw some bold business moves from big players in the gig economy. DoorDash went public, and Uber acquired Postmates, doubling down on its investment in food delivery through Uber Eats. As the pandemic stretches into 2021, the demand for goods and services directly to consumers' homes shows no signs of receding.

*Sources: BLS, CNBC, Talroo internal data

