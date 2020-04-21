Tamar Robotics Deploys New COVID-19 Solution for Coronavirus Wards to Protect Medical Teams

The product, NIV Greenhouse™ ( www.nivinahood.com ), is a simple to install and operate personal patient hood connected to a standard clean room filter. The NIV Greenhouse™ enables the use of non-invasive ventilation such as CPAP and BiPAP devices in COVID-19 treatment which was previously deemed too risky for medical staff due to the potential for the spread of contagious disease from the patient's breath.

The safety and protection of attending medical staff is a critical factor in the fight against the virus. Use of the product conforms with the Israel Ministry of Health's regulation that respiratory support of COVID-19 patients should be provided in a protected environment in order to ensure the safety of the medical staff. The NIV Greenhouse™ combines air filtration around the patient's head at levels that until now were only available in clean rooms used in the high-tech industry, together with a personal patient hood that shields the medical staff from the patient's breath.

"The rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus has necessitated that we dedicate entire wards to these patients in order to prevent the spread of this highly contagious disease, and the swift deployment of Tamar's NIV Greenhouse™ hood represents a promising tool in protecting our medical teams and our patients," said Dr. Ori Segol, head of Carmel Medical Center's Coronavirus ward.

The NIV Greenhouse™ is already contributing to the treatment of COVID-19 patients on the front lines. Initial units have been installed and are in use at both Carmel Medical Center, part of Clalit's Medical Services, in Haifa, Israel and Ein Kerem Hospital in Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. Multiple personal patient hoods have been connected to a single filtration system thereby further increasing the solution's efficiency. According to the hospitals, the NIV Greenhouse™ is proving to be a user-friendly, safe and effective tool in their arsenal of solutions. Additional hospitals in Israel and countries around the world have expressed interest in incorporating the product within their COVID-19 wards.

"Our system, which is the first of its kind, enables non-invasive ventilation treatment to COVID-19 patients in a safe manner to both the patient and medical staff," said Hadas Ziso, Co-founder and CTO of Tamar NIV. "The unique design of our NIV Greenhouse™ hood allows patients to see and speak to the medical team while simultaneously enhancing breathing performance."

"Our mission at Tamar is to provide medical teams with the best technological advances, enabling treatment with maximum protection," said Noam Hassidov, CEO of Tamar NIV. "The deployment of our NIV Greenhouse™ hood is the first immediate project from Tamar, with next generations coming to support the new and urgent challenges facing first responders around the world. We want to thank our investors and, in turn, express our gratitude to the medical teams around the world for their tireless work and dedication."

About Tamar NIV

Tamar NIV is part of the Tamar group of companies, which includes Tamar Robotics Ltd., a company developing a cutting-edge robotic system to offer high-accuracy minimally invasive brain surgery. The rapid development and initial installation of the NIV Greenhouse™ was a result of the call to action of the Tamar R&D and Engineering teams with the encouragement of Tamar's investors Professor Moshe Shoham, Mivtach Shamir and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. For more information, please visit www.nivinahood.com.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Tamar NIV

Related Links

http://www.nivinahood.com

