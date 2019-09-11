Tamara Mellon Mobile Shoe Closet Comes To Boston

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamara Mellon, the direct-to-consumer luxury brand, is taking their innovative retail concept on the road with the launch of the mobile TM Closet— the first-ever traveling shoe closet.

Kicking off in Boston, the TM Closet will be located in Seaport next to the Glossier Pop-Up from September 12 - September 15.

The concept is inspired by the success of the brand's first brick-and-mortar location at Palisades Village in Los Angeles, which reimagines the luxury retail experience. The TM Closet will replicate the shop's concept displaying each shoe style in every size, creating Instagram-worthy shoe walls which customers interact with to try on and shop product at their leisure.

Starting September 12, the TM Closet will pop-up in 10 cities from Boston to the Bay Area through mid-December. This experiential activation follows the brand's Series C fundraise of $50M, the largest for a female founded fashion brand.

"We are always looking for new ways to make luxury accessible to more women," says Mellon. "Driving cross-country to meet our customer gives us the unique opportunity to connect with her in person. To better understand our woman and her needs, nothing is more valuable than a face-to-face conversation."

The TM Closet is a 24 ft. truck with floor to ceiling glass panels revealing the brand's best selling silhouettes. Customers enter the TM Closet through the back of the truck, which opens up to inside the shop.

Complete TM Closet tour schedule below:

September 12-15: Boston

September 26-29: New York City

October 3-6: Tysons

October 10-13: Nashville

October 24-27: Atlanta

October 31 - November 3: Houston

November 7-10: Dallas

November 14-17: Scottsdale

November 21-24: Newport Beach

December 5-8: Los Angeles

December 12-15: Bay Area

For more information on the next steps, please visit our TM Closet landing page: tamaramellon.com/TMcloset. Track the truck on Instagram at @tamaramellon and use the hashtag #flashyourmellons.

ABOUT TAMARA MELLON:

Tamara Mellon is a next-generation luxury women's brand. The brand is breaking all the traditional rules of fashion, eliminating the 6x retail markup by going direct-to-consumer, and ignoring the fashion calendar with weekly product drops. Tamara Mellon shoes and handbags are made in the best Italian factories, and the brand offers a complimentary cobbler service for two years after purchase as part of commitment to reimagine luxury service. As an outspoken advocate of women's issues, TamaraMellon is creating a community of like-minded, next-generation luxury consumers.

