Tamarin Health Announces the Sana Support Network to Aid in Covid-19 Response

BRIGHTON, Mass., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarin, the digital health company which provides tools and advanced analytics for collaborative healthcare decision making, announces the launch of its Sana support network to aid physicians and healthcare professionals during Covid-19.

Sana is a virtual patient support network that works in the background, white labeled as an extension of the clinical team, freeing providers to focus on rising in-office needs or an increasingly demanding hospital schedule.

Sana platform

Powered by a clinical affiliation agnostic, collaborative platform and a nationwide network of clinical caregivers, Sana monitors patients virtually with the intention of keeping patients at home. Sana caregivers identify gaps in care, appointment needs, decline in status, and, in the event of escalating complications, provide triage recommendations to physicians for telemedicine, an in person visit, home health, or hospitalization.

Providers can rely on Sana to monitor patients in a variety of situations, such as:

For patients at risk for Covid-19

For patients confirmed positive for Covid-19 but not hospitalized

General care management, or

For the Remote Patient Monitoring or Chronic Care Management programs reimbursable under Medicare

Tamarin believes that extending the clinical team for general patient support, early identification, and intervention of complications can prevent unnecessary utilization of healthcare facilities at a time when concerns of overcrowding are increasing.

"From day one, our tools were built for the remote care management that is needed during this outbreak," said Kat Kuzmeskas, MPH, co-founder and CEO of Tamarin. "It is crucial that our healthcare system is able to care for patients in a hybrid approach. We must work together to collectively fight this pandemic."

Tamarin is currently working with nearly 200 physicians across the nation in Medicare'sBPCI-A, and using the Sana support network, has saved its physicians on average more than $7,000 per clinical episode.

To register for Sana, please visit www.sana.tamarin.health/register

About Tamarin Health

Tamarin, founded in 2017, envisions a future of secure, easy access to healthcare data for all. To create that future, the company forms support networks (akin to its namesake, the Tamarin), and finds, refines, and distributes data for collaborative healthcare decision making, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and decreasing the cost of care. To learn more about Tamarin, visit our website https://www.tamarin.health and peruse our career openings at https://angel.co/company/tamarinhealth

