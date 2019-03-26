Tamarind Partners, Inc. Receives Two Accolades at 2019 Family Wealth Report Awards

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarind Partners, Inc., a full-service family office consulting and research firm based in South Florida, announces that the firm has been recognized as winners of two 2019 awards by the Family Wealth Report in the categories of Family Office Management Consultancy and Family Wealth Counseling.

Showcasing "best of breed" providers in the global private banking, wealth management, and trusted advisor communities, the Family Wealth Report Awards were designed to recognize companies, teams, and individuals deemed by the prestigious panel of judges to have demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2018.

For the firm's award in the tightly contested category of Family Office Management Consultancy, Dr. Kirby Rosplock was commended by the judges for her impressive display of thought leadership, as evidenced by her authorship of two very well received books in the field, The Complete Family Office Handbook and The Complete Direct Investing Handbook (Wiley/Bloomberg).

Tamarind Partners, Inc. was recognized by the judges for its unstinting contribution to the industry in terms of the quality of the thought leadership among the company's principals. Relative to its Family Wealth Counseling Award, contributing factors included Tamarind Partners' customized, multidisciplinary, and integrative approach to working with families; its proprietary suite of online research survey tools; its leading-edge family wealth education program which takes generational transition and leadership succession preparation to the next level; and the depth of diagnostic analyses and strategic direction provided to its clients.

Commenting on Tamarind Partners' achievements, Rosplock said, "We are incredibly humbled and proud to have been honored by Clearview Publishing and the Family Wealth Report as winners in these two prestigious categories. This is a testament to the dedication of our team to deliver innovative solutions of the highest quality to families, family offices, and their related businesses."

Rosplock, Tamarind Partners, Inc.'s founder, is a recognized author, consultant, advisor, facilitator, and speaker. Tamarind Partners customizes consultation to support families across a range of services, including starting family offices, transitioning ownership of family businesses or offices, leadership development, family education, family office resourcing, family office continuity strategies, research, and facilitation related to intergenerational wealth and financial issues. Tamarind Partners is an objective "thinking partner" with a highly-skilled, global network of senior expert advisors.

