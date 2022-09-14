Tamika Jackson is recognized by Continental Who's Who

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamika Jackson is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Chief Executive Officer in the Life Sciences field and in acknowledgment of her work at the helm of Successful Strategies for Life Sciences, LLC.

Tamika Jackson

With a career spanning two decades, Tamika Jackson brings a wealth and breadth of knowledge and experience which is highly valued in life sciences. She provides key regulatory operations and TMF management consulting guidance to regulatory and clinical operations departments in big, midsize, and small pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Ms. Jackson's experience has allowed her to develop proven methodologies in any organization required to prepare, submit, manage, track and produce inspection ready TMFs and regulatory submissions to ensure agency approval. Along with her team of professionals, she works to effectively and efficiently evaluate companies' resources, processes, documentation, systems, and TMF management activities to methodically streamline the operation from end to end.

Before embarking on her professional path, Ms. Jackson attended college for a degree in marketing.

Among her professional memberships and affiliations, Ms. Jackson is associated with the TMF Reference Model Group and is a member of DIA, a global association that mobilizes life science professionals from across all areas of expertise to engage with patients, peers, and thought leaders in a neutral environment on the issues of today and the possibilities for tomorrow.

When she is not working, Ms. Jackson focuses on health and fitness and also enjoys reading.

She attributes her success to being consistent, driven, and determined, learning from mistakes. Her goals are to help underrepresented communities participate in clinical trials and to expand the educational aspect, along with opening centers across the U.S. and to go global.

For more information, visit www.successfulstrategiesls.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who