Tamika Mallory Of Until Freedom Criticizes The California District Attorneys Association's Request For The NFL To Pull Stephon Clark PSA

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Until Freedom, a racial justice organization co-founded by leading activists Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, hip-hop artist Mysonne Linen and civil rights attorney Angelo Pinto, today criticized the California District Attorneys Association's request for the NFL to pull its Stephon Clark PSA.

The league's Inspire Change platform initially released the educational PSA in late-July that shed light the 2018 murder of Sacramento's Stephon Clark in his grandmother's backyard. However, citing a "misrepresentation of facts," the California District Attorneys Association made the request on Aug. 4 to axe the Inspire Change public service announcement immediately.

Until Freedom is now pushing back on the CDAA's insensitive request.

"The CDAA has one set of facts, but our facts are clear – Stephon Clark was unarmed, he was innocent and he was murdered in his grandmother's yard," said Mallory. "It's incredibly problematic and concerning for top law enforcers and officials to tell the NFL, Stephon's family and his community that police have the right to kill you for simply being suspected of a crime. The CDAA's statement is a perfect example of the huge conflict of interest when prosecuting cops and it lacks self-awareness. It is not the role of police officers to be the judge, jury and executioner."

