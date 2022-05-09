Tamir H. Keshen, MD, FACS, FAAP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamir H. Keshen, MD, FACS, FAAP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Pediatric Surgeon and Founder in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at the California Pediatric Surgical Group.

Dr. Keshen has helped many patients in the Santa Barbara, CA, area for nearly three decades. Dr. Keshen is an attending physician at Anacapa Surgical Associates in Ventura, CA, and is the Founder of the California Pediatric Surgical Group, established in 2007.

The doctor is well known for his work in Surgical Oncology and Trauma and Advanced Minimally Invasive Thoracic and Abdominal surgeries in newborns and children. As a Pediatric Surgeon, he performs surgeries for various issues, including appendix problems, hernias, and chest wall reconstructions. He also lends his expertise to his students as he teaches residents doing their rounds in the hospital. Dr. Keshen is additionally a consultant for Anacapa Surgical Associates.

Dr. Keshen is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP), and a member of the American Pediatric Surgical Association, the International Pediatric Endoscopy Group, and the Society of American Gastroenterological Endoscopy Surgery.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with minors in Chemistry and Biology from the University of Virginia. He next attended the New York Medical College, graduating with a Medical Degree. Dr. Keshen completed a General Surgical Residency at University of Iowa affiliated hospitals and simultaneously completed a post-doctoral research Fellowship in Pediatric Nutrition and Newborn Metabolism with the National Institutes of Health at Children's Nutrition Research Center/Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. Dr. Keshen next took on a residency in Pediatric Surgery at the Children's Hospital (University of Alabama). He is licensed to practice medicine in California, Missouri, and Alabama and is board-certified in pediatric surgery and general surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS).

Dr. Keshen began his career as an Attending Pediatric Surgeon at Washington University, where he worked for five years. After completing his Post-doctoral training programs, he joined the Washington University School of Medicine faculty. He joined his wife, Dr. Roberta Sengelmann, MD, in 2002. He later became an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Surgery and the Director of Pediatric Minimally Invasive Surgery at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Awarded for his exceptional work, Dr. Keshen was selected as one of the Best Doctors in America® and has received America's Top Surgeons Award by the Consumer Research Council of America.

In his free time, Dr. Keshen enjoys giving back to his community through the Synagogue B'nai Brith. He has taken numerous medical mission trips to locations in Tijuana and Mexico through the Aeromedicus program. He has been married to his wife, Roberta Sengelmann-Keshen, MD, for 25 years. She is a Dermatologic Surgeon, and they have four children together.

As he looks to the future, Dr. Keshen will soon be featured on the TEDx Youtube Channel to share his story.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors Keith Jorgeson, MD, and Tom Jaksik, MD.

For more information, visit www.capedsurggrp.com.

