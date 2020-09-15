Tamir Lerner Joins Newfront Insurance's Fast-Growing Producer Team

"COVID-19 has provided a useful excuse for our competitors to slash costs and postpone investments" said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "That forces producers to take on more servicing work. Newfront approaches the same challenge by investing in innovation. Technological and operational advances free our producers to sell more, and eliminates much of the low-value, repetitive work currently done by service teams. We believe that our model empowers producers like Mr. Lerner to bring the highest quality of service and support to his clients."

Lerner joins Newfront from Paramount Insurance Services, a work-comp boutique based in Los Angeles. "Newfront allows me to provide my clients with industry-leading value and not only good pricing," said Lerner. "When I compared Newfront to other brokerages in Southern California, no other firm came close to the vision or the operational skillset that I saw in Newfront. As a client-obsessed broker I knew that I had found the perfect home."

The addition of Mr. Lerner adds to a string of recent hires for three-year old Newfront, with most hires coming on the production and service sides of the business. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

For further information, please contact Jackie Faust at (510) 256-3222 or [email protected].

SOURCE Newfront Insurance

Related Links

https://www.newfrontinsurance.com/

