Tammy Napoli, CLT, LE, CAC of Skin Health Studios wins Top Medical Spa Middle America in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

ABOUT: ========== Tammy Napoli, CLT, LE, CAC is a Certified Cosmetic Injector and Aesthetician. Tammy completed her esthetics training at Aveda Institute and The National Laser Institute in Dallas, TX. In addition, Tammy attended the Allergan Certification for injectables. Tammy understands the power of scientific skin care and her education includes advanced chemical peel training and pharmaceutical grade product training from LeReve Skin Institute, ZO Skin Health, Jan Marini, Skin Better Science, Revision, Neocutis, Biopelle, SkinMedica and SkinCeuticals. All of these trainings have continued to promote her to new levels professionally. Tammy diligently pursues every ongoing learning and onsite experience that she is able to and continues to enroll in educational programs to become the best clinical aesthetician and injector in the industry.

Tammy also holds a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration as well as a Real Estate license which has expanded her knowledge and experience in business giving her extensive training in customer relations. With Tammys' desire to integrate her business acumen with wellness and skincare, her career in aesthetics along with her accelerated training has made her the most sought after aesthetician and injector in her area with over 9 years of experience in dermatology and plastic surgery.

Tammys' business degree along with skin care experience helped her to open her company Skin Health Studios which has broadened the reach of quality skin health services at an affordable price in her area. A major component of her business, Skin Health Studios is she provides dynamic aesthetic procedures in an exciting environment for employees and clients alike.

Tammy Napoli, CLT, LE, CAC

Skin Health Studios

1090 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471

225-571-5349

www.tammynapoli.com

