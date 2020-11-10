Tampa based Senior living operator, Validus Senior Living and their Inspired Living Communities secures management contract with five Superior Residence Communities in Florida owned by H-Bay Ministries

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Living is a brand of Validus Senior Living Communities specializing in independent, assisted living and memory care services throughout the Southeast United States. Validus is an owner, operator, and third-party manager of 21 Senior Living communities and is based in Tampa, FL.

"We are excited to be offering our management services to Superior Residence's moms, dads and their families in Brandon, Clermont, Ocala, Lecanto and Niceville markets in Florida. We believe the partnership is aligned as both organizations have similar missions and cultures." stated Steve Benjamin, CEO of Validus Senior Living."

Inspired Living has traditionally positioned itself as a boutique organization developing and managing upscale new communities but recognizes the need for middle market products offering more affordable solutions. Benjamin stated, "The baby boomers are transitioning into retirement over the next decade and many will find price points are out of reach. Not to mention, centenarians' proportion of the 65+ demographic is growing from 7.4 for every 10,000 in 2015 to a projected 23.6 by 2050." Inspired Living is committed to creative options include designing shared room options, embracing efficiencies to reduce labor costs, and leveraging new technology.

Benjamin said, "We have assimilated a strong team of industry veterans with diverse experience and we are confident in our ability to turnaround underperforming operations for all stakeholders, customers and owners alike." Inspired Living is committed to meet the changing needs of seniors while providing residents with excellent care, accommodations, and programs.

Superior Residences

H-Bay Ministries is based in Lakeway, TX that was founded in 2005. As of 2019 they had $8.7 million in revenue and $89 million in assets. The corporation owns five senior living facilities doing business as Superior Residence in Brandon, FL, Clermont, FL, Ocala, FL, Lecanto, FL and Niceville, FL. The comprised communities provide 340 quality affordable assisted living and memory support units for senior citizens. The corporation was organized to provide services beneficial to senior citizens with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia related illnesses.

The communities will maintain the Superior Residence nomenclature and will provide Inspired Living the opportunity to broaden its reach and expand its footprint to 17 communities in Florida.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Inspired Living; Validus Senior Living

Related Links

https://inspiredliving.care

