Tampa Bay Area Doctor Provides Life-Changing Outcomes

LITHIA, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Tampa Bay and Lithia Florida residents seek chiropractic care to address ongoing back pain, neck pain, and joint pain issues. But Dr. Justin Scott, DC founder and clinical director at STRONGLIFE Chiropractic has been getting a lot of attention lately for the type of care he and his team are providing.

"We provide corrective chiropractic care, which unlike traditional chiropractic care, goes a few steps deeper to address and resolve the root cause of pain and related health issue," explains Dr. Justin Scott.

Tampa Bay residents who suffer with chronic pain, certain dysfunctions, and even poor posture make the trek to Lithia to receive corrective care treatment at STRONGLIFE, because of Dr Justin Scott's 'whole-body' approach to care.

"We first start with a thorough exam, digital x-rays, and postural analysis to pinpoint the root cause of pain or dysfunction, and then rehabilitate the spine and correct its curvature back to what is considered 'ideal,'" says Dr. Justin Scott. "After the first few treatments, patients start noticing their pain decreasing… but the real magic happens when the spine starts to realign back into shape."

Dr Justin Scott practices a technique called Chiropractic BioPhysics®, or CBP - which is practiced by less than 1% of the chiropractors in the world. It is by far the most researched, published, and results-oriented chiropractic technique anywhere.

CBP combines biology, physiology, physics, geometry, and anatomy to identify the root causes of pain, discomfort, mobility issues, or altered state of health. Dr Justin Scott utilizes mirror-image adjustments, traction, and unique exercises to rehabilitate the spine back to health, lifting excess pressure off the nerves that carry vital life force into the limbs and organs. All this without invasive procedures or medication.

STRONGLIFE Chiropractic has become a destination for many who are running out of hope or options for a pain-free and healthy life. "For a lot of my patients, WE were their last hope," explains Dr Justin Scott. "Most patients who come to me are either considering surgery as their next step, or are tired of masking their pain with medication."

