Tampa Bay's Largest Independent Finance and Accounting Placement Firm celebrates 20 years, proving people are still a winning asset

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor White has much to be thankful for. Tampa Bay's largest independent placement firm focused on accounting and finance staffing is now celebrating its 20th anniversary amidst one of the most challenging business climates in recent history, thanks to COVID.

"We survived, and we're back stronger than ever," says one of Taylor White's founding Shareholders, Tony Linguanti. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate two decades."

Originally a two-person firm, the company is now a team of 25 professionals, most with finance or accounting backgrounds. The firm has placed over 6,200 candidates locally.

Jim Bassil, Taylor White's other founding Shareholder, says "We are definitely back to job demand levels that we were seeing pre-COVID and are exploring additional growth options."

In 2020, many companies saw a downturn in business with public concerns over COVID rising, and Taylor White was no exception, according to Heather Ceresoli, Shareholder. "We had an outstanding start to 2020, only to see many of our clients put the brakes on hiring when COVID hit. The uncertainty was definitely a concern for our business relationships, as well as for us personally. We had people with outstanding offers that were put on hold, and consulting/temporary resources who had their contracts prematurely terminated, all due to concern for the future."

Ceresoli says the firm stayed the course, thinking outside the box to create a remote working structure for its associate team along with a slew of new safety policies. "The strength of our relationships, as well as our team, is really what carried us through."

Linguanti recalls the early days of Taylor White, when he founded the company with Jim Bassil, in Sarasota. "We joined forces back in 2001," says Linguanti. "I had the temporary and consulting expertise while Jim had specialized in permanent placement."

Today, corporate headquarters is located in the Westshore area. One gamechanger for the firm was the launch of its AccountAbility service line in 2016, a division that focuses on direct hire and temporary placement for clerical and entry level talent.

"For years, our clients had approached us, asking for help with lighter level accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, and similar roles, but at the time we simply weren't positioned to help them. With the launch of our AccountAbility division, we were able to apply our same standards for quality and apply them to this critical business niche," says Ceresoli.

Bassil credits the Taylor White team for the firm's success. "We are only as good as the people we hire. Our clients still appreciate having a one-stop shop for all things accounting and finance, and they appreciate the rigor of our vetting process. We are extremely selective."

To learn more about Taylor White, visit https://www.taylorwhite.com/. The firm not only places permanent positions but provides clients with access to top area consultants and temporary resources.

