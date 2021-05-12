Tampa General Hospital Looks Back at a Year of Pandemic

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From standing up COVID-19 units overnight to vaccinating the first nurse in Florida, Tampa General Hospital team members have worked tirelessly to care for COVID-19 patients and for all patients and their families.

During Nurses Week and Hospital Week, Tampa General Hospital is sharing the thoughts and feelings of those who have been on the front lines of treating coronavirus patients for more than a year. In this video, Tampa General Hospital looks back on an unprecedented battle against a global pandemic.