Tampa General Hospital Shares Frontline, Real-Life Stories from the COVID-19 Units

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is releasing the COVID Chronicles 2.0 video diary; a unique and powerful behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to work during the pandemic.

These are the men and women sacrificing everyday to care for the community at the 1041-bed academic medical center, Tampa General Hospital.

The COVID Chronicles are a raw, unfiltered reality of what's currently happening behind closed doors at Tampa General, as told by team members. Tampa General produced a series of these video diaries last year during the height of the pandemic. With cases surging at an all-time high, Tampa General empowered team members to share their voices once again. More editions of the COVID Chronicles will be forthcoming.

Here is the video link to COVID Chronicles 2.0_Volume 1:

https://vimeo.com/589344036

See them. Hear them. Support them. Do your part. Get vaccinated today. #WeAreTGH #COVID19

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Karen Barrera | Assistant Director of Communications and Partnerships

(813) 844-8725 (direct) [email protected]

