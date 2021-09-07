Tampa General Hospital Shares Frontline Stories from the COVID-19 Pediatric Units

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is releasing the COVID Chronicles 2.0, Volume 4 video diary; a unique and powerful behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to work during the pandemic.

These are the men and women sacrificing everyday to care for the community at the 1041-bed academic medical center and provide a first hand view from the pediatric units.

The COVID Chronicles are a raw, unfiltered reality of what's currently happening behind closed doors at Tampa General, as told by team members. Tampa General produced a series of these video diaries last year during the height of the pandemic. With cases surging at an all-time high, Tampa General empowered team members to share their voices once again. More editions of the COVID Chronicles will be forthcoming.

