Tampa General Hospital shares the story behind the photo that captivated the world

News provided by

Tampa General Hospital

Apr 20, 2020, 17:21 ET

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Click the link below to view the story produced by Tampa General Hospital about two of our CRNA's, Ben & Mindy, a married couple serving on the front lines of COVID-19.

https://vimeo.com/409814224

Ben Cayer and Mindy Brock, both certified nurse anesthetists with Tampa General Hospital, take a moment to embrace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo credit: Nicole Hubbard, CRNA
Ben Cayer and Mindy Brock, both certified nurse anesthetists with Tampa General Hospital, take a moment to embrace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo credit: Nicole Hubbard, CRNA

or downloadable at:
https://tampageneralhospital.sharefile.com/d-sb17c763d3834176b

Tampa General Hospital is proud of all the clinical and non-clinical teams working hard to serve our patients during this global pandemic. We hope this inspiring story provides some hope and healing and further underscores we are all in this together!

Tampa General Hospital is a 1,007 bed academic medical center in Tampa, Florida.

Contact: Ellen Fiss, Tampa General Hospital, (813) 924-2634, [email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

Related Links

http://www.tgh.org

Also from this source

DeBartolo Family Donates $7.65M to Tampa General Hospital...

Tampa General Hospital Has Options for COVID-19 Testing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Tampa General Hospital shares the story behind the photo that captivated the world

News provided by

Tampa General Hospital

Apr 20, 2020, 17:21 ET