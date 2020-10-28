Tampa General Hospital's Executive Vice President / Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2020

"Stacey is a transformational leader and someone who truly supports the team. As the chief strategy and marketing officer of one of the largest hospitals in America, she leads the organization's strategic planning, marketing and communications efforts, and serves on the executive leadership team for Tampa General Hospital. Her leadership has been critical, especially during this time as we navigate COVID-19 and work to support our clinical teams," said Laurie Slater, vice president of MarComm and Physician Business Development at Tampa General Hospital.

Brandt was recognized for her exemplary communications work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, Tampa General became a model for other healthcare systems across the country for her transparent communications strategies to managing COVID-19 communications for TGH's team members, physicians, volunteers, patients and community.

She spearheaded media relations efforts and marketing strategies to leverage Tampa General's leadership and expertise throughout the pandemic , which included coverage spanning across multiple local and national media platforms including USA Today, Journal of Healthcare Management, CNN, The Associated Press and The Washington Post.

Brandt is responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the organization's strategy and market growth initiatives, marketing and advertising, media relations, corporate communications, physician relations and project and resource management. Brandt is a dedicated leader with more than 20 years of healthcare experience.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honors women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards are hailed as the world's premier business awards. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of gold, silver, and bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women. Gold, silver, and bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times, our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all our gold, silver, and bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women Future Conference on November 12-13."

Brandt thanked the Stevie Awards for Women in Business for the recognition she has received.

"It has been a challenging year for everyone, especially for healthcare systems across the country. I am so proud of the amazing work of our team members and physicians, who have gone above and beyond to care for patients… all while keeping our community safe. I am especially proud of the great work of our marketing and communications team for their dedication to telling the story of our frontline workers through the pandemic. They worked tirelessly to showcase the lifesaving work of our team through a series of marketing and communications efforts and provided important information to our community from our experts about staying safe in the midst of COVID," she said.

The Stevie Awards will stage its third annual Women Future Conference virtually on November 12-13. Registration is just $99, or $49 for current students with an active student ID. Details and registration are available at www.WomenFutureConference.com. Entries for the 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May. The 2021 awards dinner will be staged on Saturday, November 6 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada USA.

Media Contact: Phil Buck

Public Relations Specialist

(406) 370-6226 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Florida Health Sciences Center, Inc. d/b/a Tampa General Hospital

Related Links

http://www.tgh.org

