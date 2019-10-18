Tampa General Hospital's New Diagnostic Center Offers Top-Notch Treatment for the Sun City Center Community

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital has opened a new 10,000-square-foot diagnostic center, located at 16521 U.S. 301 in Wimauma, that features an urgent care clinic, a primary care practice, diagnostic imaging and a laboratory.

A unique offering is a full-time nurse navigator who will provide guidance to community members by assisting them with future appointments or answering specific clinical questions. The navigator can help with such things as: explaining medication instructions; finding health care providers for specific needs; learning about transportation options for medical appointments; and generally helping with basic questions people may have about where and how to get medical care. The navigator will help patients find the right provider, even outside of the TGH network.

The service is free -- no insurance is required. Navigation services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, or community members can call (813) 660-6763.

This is believed to be the first service of its kind in the Tampa Bay area.

"Health care can be confusing, and our goal is to take the confusion out and help patients navigate their health care journey," said Adam Smith, TGH Senior Vice President for ambulatory services.

The Tampa General Hospital Diagnostic Center includes:

TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track clinic, open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Health care providers at the clinic can take care of common illnesses and injuries without an appointment. Patients can schedule appointments online , or as walk-ins.

Health care providers at the clinic can take care of common illnesses and injuries without an appointment. Patients can , or as walk-ins. Primary care physicians from the Tampa General Medical Group will be available to see patients. The physicians are Dr. Jeffrey Lister and Dr. Sheena Spielberg , who are both board-certified in internal medicine. Patients also may be seen by Gloria Ossa , an advanced practice registered nurse. Make an appointment at mychart.tgh.org or by calling (813) 844-4700. A list of insurance accepted by Tampa General Medical Group providers can be found here .

and , who are both board-certified in internal medicine. Patients also may be seen by , an advanced practice registered nurse. Make an appointment at or by calling (813) 844-4700. A list of insurance accepted by Tampa General Medical Group providers can be found . Tower Radiology, providing such services as X-rays, mammography, DEXA scans and ultrasound. Appointments can be scheduled through an online request or by calling (813) 874-3177.

or by calling (813) 874-3177. Laboratory services are also provided. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (813) 844-4700. Walk-ins also are accepted.

The goal of the TGH Diagnostic Center is community member convenience. The center also offers an amenity in keeping with a preferred mode of transportation in the Sun City Center community – a golf cart charging station.

"We're creating services that meet the needs of the community in their neighborhood, where it is most convenient," Smith said.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1007-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to an 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a state-certified spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center.Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 14 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Care, 15 outpatient Radiology Centers and a TGH Urgent Care located in Brandon. As one of the largest hospitals in Florida, Tampa General Hospital is first in the state to open a command center in partnership with GE Healthcare. For more information, visit www.tgh.org.

