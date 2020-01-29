Tampa Market: End of an Era- Former Waterfront Trust Property to be Sold Off in Building Lots Feb. 15th

The property is wooded with old growth oaks, towering palm trees and pines. The setting is private and quiet with deep water frontage. There will 14 waterfront properties available at the event; averaging near an acre and a half. They are much larger than what one would typically find on this body of water and the prices will be considerably lower than the prevailing market, starting at $89,900 for 1.3 acres. The properties are permitted for dock building, making it an exceptionally rare offering.

New County Maintained Paved Roads

No Monthly HOA Dues

Nicely Wooded with Granddaddy Oaks

High Speed Internet

Florida's Nature Coast

Easy Drive to Tampa

Minutes to Crystal River Florida

World Famous Fresh and Salt Water Fishing

Deep Water Dockable

Bring Your Own Builder

No Time Frame to Build

The surrounding area draws visitors from all over the country, learn more about the area here www.gulfbreezeshores.com/area-info/. Crystal River and Homosassa Springs are famous for snorkeling and Scalloping. Much of the region is forever- wild parkland, honeycombed with hiking trails and waterways. There are beaches and coastal towns lined with shops and restaurants to explore and fun community festivals; and on any given day, you'll find people gathering along the water's edge. Watching sunsets is practically a local sport.

For more information about the Gulf Breeze Shores Grand Opening visit www.gulfbreezeshores.com or call 888-873-2328.

Offered by Gulf Atlantic Land Sales LLC Broker

SOURCE Gulf Atlantic Land Sales, LLC Broker