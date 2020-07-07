Tampa Meal Prep Company Expands Meal Delivery Service Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Right™ Lifestyle Delivery Meal Plans announced today that the company has expanded its fresh meal delivery service based in Tampa, Florida to nationwide shipping. The company is safely delivering contact free and fully vacuum sealed meals to over 40,000 zip codes; including Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

"With nationwide delivery we are changing the times of people having to wait until the middle of the week to receive their meals. Instead, using our cutting-edge vacuum seal technology that preserves meals up to 17 days without freezing, we deliver an entire weeks' worth of meals every Friday, so our members are ready to kick off their week right," said co-founder Cameron Fulks.

Due to COVID-19, business has increased significantly. This nationwide operation will allow Eat Right to hire an additional 30 plus team members located in the Tampa Bay community. The company plans on increasing its work force by 75 team members within the next 12 months.

"During these times we're proud to be able to offer amazing and great paying positions to those in need, including Veterans," said Fulks.

When Colby Fox and Fulks started Eat Right in 2017, they decided not to build the company on old technology. Instead, they invested over $250,000 in a custom software that uses GPS data to direct drivers in the field, allowing them to make more than twice as many drops each night, safely and efficiently. The tool has now allowed the company to expand from the state of Florida and Dallas to members throughout the nation.

Eat Right's technology was developed to rapidly grow the meal delivery service, and it has performed seamlessly. The meal delivery company uses an AI technology to order all the ingredients required by company chefs based on customer orders and current inventory.

"We knew we couldn't run this company on a spreadsheet, we needed something much more powerful," Fox said. "Since our members are all communicating via text message these days, we had to build our system to interact with them through that medium. The software we needed wasn't available, so we built it."

About Eat Right™

Eat Right is a nationwide meal delivery service, focusing on its member's health and overall lifestyle. Founded by former US Army veteran, Cameron Fulks, the company delivers more than 14,000 fresh, never-frozen meals created and prepared by area chefs to members throughout the United States. The company offers high-tech support to anyone who desires to live a healthier life and enjoy all of the benefits that brings with it. For more information about the company, visit online at https://www.eatright.life/.

SOURCE Eat Right

Related Links

https://www.eatright.life

