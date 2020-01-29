PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's important to use the right security tool for the job at hand. Knowing the difference between different types of security measures can help you know which one is the right one for your needs. For example, seals and locks have some similarities, but they are not interchangeable and sometimes seals are a better choice for the job.

Tamper evident seal supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses the importance of the difference between seals and locks. Let's look at some defining characteristics of seals and locks:

Seals

Usually marked with unique identifying marks or serial numbers.

Typically less expensive than locks.

Easy to remove, which improves operations and emergency response.

Lighter and smaller than locks.

The goal is to make tampering attempts evident, which is useful for industries like pharmaceuticals and food products.

Requires a person to carefully inspect the container, which is good for quality control but can be time consuming.

Extremely resistant to corrosion and better for extreme environments.

Locks

With the exception of high security locks, most locks can usually be defeated by picking or forcibly with hand tools. It's easy for someone to obtain a replacement lock and secure it without evidence of tampering, since locks aren't usually marked.

Often require complicated key-control programs with keys left in the receiving area, which is vulnerable.

The goal is to stop tampering.

Attempts to bypass locks typically results in damage to the container.

May be compromised by corrosion or damage from extreme conditions.

These characteristics prove that there are some situations that are better suited for a security seal over a lock. These include:

When you need something tamper evident.

When cost is a factor.

When there are harsher environmental conditions.

When you need something that's lighter and smaller for cargo shipments.

When you need to prevent further damage to a container or compartment.

Knowing when it's best to use a seal will help you better protect your goods and the consumers who use them.

