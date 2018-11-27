Tamper Evident Seals and Applications for the Agriculture Industry

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamper evident seals company, American Casting and Manufacturing, shares three ways the agriculture industry can benefit from the application of tamper evident seals.

The agriculture and food sectors provide more than 17% of jobs in America and account for 15% of America's economic activity. Relied on by billions of people every day, the agricultural industry is a cornerstone of the American economy.

Safety in the agricultural industry is paramount for a few reasons. Not only are there are many jobs on the line, people's health and safety can be directly affected by poor security. Contaminated agriculture products can lead to foodborne illness and allergen exposure that could cause people to get sick or even die. Contaminants entering packages, air decaying products, and malicious tampering are all major concerns that should be prevented at all costs.

Here are three applications for tamper evident seals to keep agricultural products and food supply safe.

Deter tampering. If for some reason an unauthorized person gains access to your cargo, the presence of a tamper evident seal alone could stop them before damaging any of the supply. People are far less likely to attempt to steal or tamper with a load that is sealed with a tamper evident seal. Detect tampering. If someone does tamper with the supply, it's obvious. Distributors can then pull the affected items out of stock to make sure they never reach consumers. This is a crucial step in keeping consumers safe. Reduce accidental contamination. Sometimes contamination happens during transportation by accident. For example, moisture or air could cause certain products to prematurely decay. Tamper evident seals provide additional reassurance that your seals remained tight, so you know whether or not items were affected.

Keeping agriculture and food supply products safe is an important part of keeping the American economy, and even the world economy, operating smoothly. In an effort to keep the food supply safe, American Casting and Manufacturing produces a number of tamper evident and security seals.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: Tamper evident seals company, American Casting and Manufacturing, is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

