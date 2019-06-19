Tamper Evident Seals Manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, Explains the Ins and Outs of Container Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having trouble identifying exactly what a container seal does and why they're important? With thousands of freight shipments going in and out of ports all around the world every day, companies prioritize securing their shipments and cargo as a first and foremost security concern. This is where container seals enter. Tamper evident seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, explains the ins and outs of container seals below.

Why are container seals necessary? Container seals are a necessary piece of the shipping industry because they help prevent theft by securing freight containers. Any and all shipping containers being hauled overseas are required to be properly sealed and secured, ensuring that the container remains unopened for the duration of its seaborne journey, from origin to arrival site. Container seals are essential pieces of container security, ensuring that freight container doors are closed and locked according to regulations.

Why are there different kinds of container seals? Since shipments are often international, a container seal must comply with different guidelines varying by country. Ensuring that the seal your company is using is compliant with both the origin and arrival destination is a key piece of advice regarding container seals. However, it must be mentioned that for the most part, regulations are pretty similar from country to country. As a general rule of thumb, it's wise to use high security container seals on all shipments. High Security Seals must be rated as such bases on the standards of ISO 17712.

How do container seals work? Container seal application is fairly straight forward. There are two big doors on the opening of every shipping container, and each door is equipped with a lock rod. After closing the left door followed by the right, placing the container seal on the right door lock rod is the most common way to secure the container. For additional security, your company can seal the left door lock rod too.

How do I keep track of the container seal? Every container seal is produced with its own unique security seal identification number. Matching the security number with the number indicated on your shipment's Bill of Lading is essential for a smooth shipping process, as mismatched numbers can possibly delay your shipment or cause further, more serious complications.

Can container seals be broken into? Since container seals are not entry proof, they can in fact be opened by an unauthorized person. Container seals are meant to be deterrents to theft, but are not completely theft-proof. However, you can upgrade your shipment security as needed if theft is a severe threat to your shipment's arrival, or your shipping container contains high-value goods.

Knowing the ins and outs of container seals is important for any business sending out international shipments by sea. Familiarizing yourself with the rules, regulations, and importance of container seals will make your company's security more reliable, and ensure that your shipments arrive safe and secure at their final destination.

American Casting & Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries.

