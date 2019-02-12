Tamper Evident Tape and Seals for Medical Industry Packaging and Shipping

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Casting and Manufacturing discusses the importance of tamper evident tape for medical device packaging and shipping.

There are many industries where sensitive data and valuable equipment must be protected, but the medical device industry is arguably the most important. Packaging and shipping these life-saving devices and the data they store, safely and securely, is critical to patients' lives.

There are certain instances where security in the medical industry is absolutely necessary. For example, certain pharmaceuticals that are classified as addicting or harmful in large dosages must be kept secure to prevent unapproved circulation or consumption. Medical reports must remain in sealed cabinets to protect sensitive information and patient privacy from unintended viewing. Also, specimens and samples for medical tests must be completely sealed, as to not skew test results.

Even if other medical situations are not required to be sealed by law, it's best that nothing is left to chance. Maintaining data integrity and product safety should be the top priority when packaging and shipping goods within the medical industry. Here are some different types of seals that can be particularly useful in this industry:

Adjustable length tamper evident seals. These adjustable seals are usually made from plastic, which makes them very versatile. They are useful for securing zippers, totes and sample bags.

Fixed length plastic security seals. Also called plastic truck seals, these plastic seals form a fixed loop when secured. Inexpensive and available in a wide variety colors, fixed length seals are ideal for securing trailers, trucks and cargo containers.

Padlock seals. Padlock seals are easy to use because they don't require any tools. Plastic padlock seals are ideal for securing pharmaceutical drums, cabinets, carts, and other containers with a door-like opening.

Tamper evident tape. When transporting pharmaceuticals, medical devices, or specimens, it is very important to know if anything was compromised during the trip, either intentionally or unintentionally. Tamper evident tape protects shipped medical equipment from being opened or contaminated. Any attempt at opening or tampering leaves visible evidence; this deters those attempts while providing a clear indication if anything did happen.

American Casting and Manufacturing carries a diverse collection of these different types of seals, along with many others. Using a combination of security measures can help deter and detect tampering within this sensitive industry.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing security tape provider is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

