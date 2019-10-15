Tamper Seal Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Explains Four Tamper Evident Seal Benefits for the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industries

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are two of the most high-security industries in the world. Dealing with thousands of drugs and biohazards on a day-to-day basis, these two industries require extreme levels of security to ensure medications get to where they're intended, no shipments disappear, and healthcare tools are delivered on time. Tamper seal supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, explains four tamper evident seal benefits for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Protect Secure Shipments With High-Security Seals: The pharmaceutical industry transports millions of drugs every year to fulfill consumer prescriptions. However, drug theft and counterfeit are both very real threats that the pharmaceutical industry must face on a daily basis. In order to minimize the risk of these two threats, the trucks and trains transporting this cargo must be secured as tight as possible. Multiple high-security, extra strength bolt seals can be used to protect and secure these shipments from these threats, or even completely prevent them. Secure Packages With Security Labels: Not all shipments in the healthcare industry are large bulk ones. Oftentimes specialized medical equipment must be shipped in smaller boxes. However, these shipments need security all the same. To prevent tampering and discourage theft, tamper-evident security labels are an essential tool for the healthcare industry. Wrapping secure packages in this security tape will clearly show if any tampering has been attempted, while alerting those working with the package that it is high-security. Mark Medical Equipment: Small plastic security seals can be extremely useful in the healthcare industry for marking medical equipment. For one, they come in a variety of colors that allow for a detailed color-coded security plan. Plastic security seals are also easily removable in an emergency but are still tamper-evident. These features can be especially helpful in showing when some piece of equipment was last used, when a patient's medical machine was changed, or even just to mark important pieces of machinery for trainees. Seal Cabinets and Doors: Hospitals and pharmacies are filled with potentially dangerous and expensive drugs, tools, and equipment, so it's crucial that a high-security environment is maintained at all times. Using plastic security seals, or even something stronger like cable seals, can be an extra layer of security for sealing medical cabinets and doors to keep out intruders and prevent potential tampering.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are both very important industries essential for maintaining public health. Their security should be of the utmost priority, and a few of the perfect tools to maintain that priority are the security seals listed above.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting & Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing