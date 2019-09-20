Tamper Seals Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses Three Things to Keep in Mind When Shipping Internationally

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International shipping carries 90% of world trade every year, connecting the entire world from continent to continent. With international shipping holding such a vital position in the modern global economy, it's practically a given for any multinational company to partake in some sort of international shipping. With the scope and size of the international shipping industry in mind, it's valuable to learn more about how it works, what it entails, and how international shipping performs, so your company can perform the best in the future. Tamper seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses 3 things to keep in mind when shipping internationally.

International Shipping Regulations: Shipping cargo internationally comes with many more regulations compared to domestic shipping. Being aware of the very detailed international shipping regulations set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is essential for any company looking into international shipping. Complying with these regulations and following the guidelines to a tee will make your shipping experience a lot smoother overall and allow you to establish proper shipping habits from the start. High-Quality, High-Strength Security Seals: One of the most important regulations for international shipping is the classification of the security seals being used. International shipping regulations require cargo containers to be secured completely with tamper-evident, high-strength, high-security seals, such as bolt seals or cable seals. These types of seals add an additional level of safety and reduces the changes of cargo being tampered with during the long transit. Customs Complications: Customs. Every country is always keeping track of what's coming in and what's going out of their borders, and customs is where all products pass through. International shipping forces your company to interact with and familiarize yourself with customs regulations and processes. In order to avoid customs complications, all of the standard IMO regulations must be met. In addition, your company should be keeping a regular, trackable record of the seals being used on the cargo container, so you create a well-documented path through the shipping process and avoid any last minute crisis.

Beginning international shipping can be a daunting task for a company just beginning to embark on the global shipping journey. But, so long as rules and regulations around the world are followed precisely, it can be a phenomenal earning opportunity.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting & Manufacturing is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

