Tamr Data Mastering Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr, Inc. , the provider of cloud-native data mastering solutions, today announced its cloud-native capabilities on Microsoft Azure. These capabilities allow companies to master their enterprise data using Tamr while taking advantage of the flexibility, scalability, and security of Microsoft Azure. Organizations can also easily scale their Azure usage up and down to optimize data pipeline performance and control costs.

Tamr integrates with Azure's data services, including Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Databricks, Azure HDInsight, Azure Data Catalog, Azure Data Lake Storage, and Azure Data Factory. These capabilities give enterprises the option to take a hybrid approach to data mastering by starting on-premises and then moving the process and their clean data to the Azure cloud.

"Whether beginning a migration to the cloud or looking to expand the scale of their data mastering projects, Tamr and Microsoft customers can now leverage a cloud-native solution that combines an innovative, machine learning-driven approach to data mastering with the power, security, and flexibility of the Azure platform," said Anthony Deighton, Chief Product Officer at Tamr. "Tamr is complementary with the existing Azure's data services portfolio, and with its flexible deployment architecture, Tamr is especially useful for customers who are migrating their workloads to the Azure platform and want to ensure that the cloud-housed data is comprehensive, accurate, and current."

Tamr's data mastering solutions use machine learning to do the heavy lifting of consolidating, cleansing, and categorizing data, with intuitive data feedback workflows to bridge the gap between data and business outcomes. Some of the world's largest companies, including Microsoft, Toyota, Société Générale, and GlaxoSmithKline, use Tamr to integrate their data, increasing sales and improving customer service.

"Tamr lets customers utilize two key benefits of Microsoft Azure when mastering data: flexibility and scalability," said John "JG" Chirapurath, general manager, Azure Data, AI and Edge at Microsoft Corp. "Being designed for Azure ensures that Tamr seamlessly integrates with our data analytics services and allows customers to adopt a modern data ecosystem."

Running Tamr on Azure helps CAA , a world-class talent agency whose agents represent top actors, musicians, directors, and sports stars, better match opportunities for its thousands of clients. Using Azure instead of running Tamr on-premises aligns with the agency's "all cloud" strategy, said André Vargas, CDO at CAA.

"Mastering data in the cloud makes sense, given the computing demand. Microsoft Azure gives the scalability and flexibility we need to efficiently master data with Tamr without the hardware overhead associated with on-premises deployments," Vargas added.

Customers have the option of purchasing Tamr through the Azure Marketplace , where it's listed.

To learn more about Tamr's cloud native capabilities on Azure, visit tamr.com , and register for Tamr's DataMasters Summit in October where Microsoft Azure will give a presentation about Scaling in the Cloud with Azure.

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading data mastering company, accelerating the business outcomes of the worlds' largest organizations by powering analytic insights, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing data operations. Tamr's cloud-native solutions offer an effective alternative to traditional Master Data Management (MDM) tools, using machine learning to do the heavy lifting to consolidate, cleanse, and categorize data. Tamr is the foundation for modern DataOps at large organizations including Industry leaders like Toyota, Santander, and GSK. Backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

SOURCE Tamr, Inc.