Tamr Debuts Cloud-Native Data Mastering Solution On Google Cloud Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr, Inc. , today announced the launch of a comprehensive, hosted data mastering solution running natively on Google Cloud Platform. Hosted by Tamr and running on Google Cloud Platform, this offering enables global organizations to take advantage of Tamr's human-guided machine learning data mastering solutions on a fully hosted platform, making it easier to bridge the gap between siloed data and analytic outcomes. This hosted offering is in addition to Tamr's cloud-native solution that runs in an enterprise's private Google Cloud environment.

Tamr's hosted data mastering solution lets customers leverage machine learning to help them master their data using Google Cloud's highly secure and scalable infrastructure. The solution reduces the total cost of ownership for data mastering projects, and enables customers to take advantage of ongoing product enhancements quickly without needing to allocate resources for hardware, system and software upgrades.

"We've seen incredible momentum for machine learning powered data mastering on Google Cloud Platform. It allows for greater flexibility to scale compute and storage and integrate new data sources far more cost effectively, making it much easier to master larger volumes of data quickly. And because Tamr can offer it powered by GCP, organizations can further lower the overhead required to get clean, up-to-date data from internal and external sources," said Tamr Chief Product Officer Anthony Deighton.

Tamr's relationship with Google factored into the decision to debut Tamr's hosted data mastering solution on Google Cloud Platform. GV, the venture capital investment arm of Alphabet Inc., was an early investor in Tamr. Tamr is also a Google Cloud co-sell partner, providing customers with the expertise required to fully utilize the cloud in mastering and achieving data-driven business outcomes. Customers can benefit from working with Google Cloud and Tamr as one collaborative team. Tamr is committed to providing enterprises with the cloud expertise and data mastering technology needed to drive transformational business outcomes. To hear more about the Tamr and Google Cloud story, listen to this Google Cloud OnAir webinar featuring Tamr.

"Increasingly, businesses need to manage their data in the cloud, whether they are just beginning their digital transformation or running cloud data analytics at massive scale," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're excited that Tamr integrates its data mastering platform with Google Cloud, helping customers leverage products like Cloud DataProc or BigQuery as they move their data into the cloud."

Tamr's cloud-native data mastering solution can be managed by customers in their own Google Cloud environments and is used by some of the world's largest organizations to solve their toughest data challenges. This solution's cloud-native integration with Google Cloud products and services such as Cloud Dataproc, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Storage, and BigQuery lets customers scale modern data pipeline performance, control costs, and accelerate time to value. Companies including Carnival Corp., Newmont Mining, and Societe Generale run Tamr on Google Cloud Platform to boost business outcomes such as improving customer service, increasing sales, and optimizing spending.

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading cloud native machine learning based data mastering company that accelerates data-driven business outcomes for large organizations. Industry leaders like Toyota, Societe Generale, and Novartis trust Tamr to manage their enterprise data as an asset. Tamr's unique approach of using human-guided machine learning algorithms to accelerate data mastering projects lets the world's largest organizations enhance their data operations, rapidly activate latent data, and increase the velocity of business outcomes through data-driven insights. With a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

SOURCE Tamr, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.tamr.com/

