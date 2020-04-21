Tamr Launches "Data Can Help" Solutions To Drive Operating Efficiencies and Support Supply Chain Challenges During COVID-19 Pandemic

As organizations deal with major disruptions to their business, many need to identify areas to reduce spending, optimize operations and look to resolve issues in their supply chain. Yet for most organizations, this data is not readily available for use. Tamr has nearly a decade of experience helping Global 500 companies save millions by mastering data at enterprise scale. Tamr helps organizations around the world increase their ability to make better business decisions by using data about risk, global spend, suppliers, vendors, parts, materials, customers and demand.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has strained organizations in ways many were not prepared to handle. This economic climate demands efficient, nimble operations and data is the key to unlocking that productivity," said Andy Palmer, CEO and co-founder of Tamr. "At Tamr, we are helping enterprises make data-informed decisions that help them address issues today and in the months to come, using our data mastering technology and our new "Data Can Help" solutions."

Tamr's data mastering solutions combine machine learning and human feedback to deliver business outcomes to the world's largest organizations. Tamr's "Data Can Help" solutions layer real-time data on the impact of COVID-19 worldwide on top organizations' supply chain and spend data to allow executives to make immediate decisions and minimize disruption for their organization. Tamr will deliver up to five analytics-ready datasets to power data visualization tools so that organizations can make data-informed decisions with regards to their spending and/or to their supply chain.

Data Can Help for Spend Analytics and Procurement – Allows companies to effectively identify opportunities for cost savings by mastering and categorizing a variety of direct and indirect spend datasets.

– Allows companies to effectively identify opportunities for cost savings by mastering and categorizing a variety of direct and indirect spend datasets. Data Can Help for Supply Chain Risk and Planning – Permits organizations to master their global supply chain data from varied datasets and ERP systems alongside global COVID-19 impact data to better anticipate closure impacts and identify alternative suppliers.

Organizations can master their enterprise data on spend and suppliers for six months using Tamr's hosted data mastering solutions. Starting at a price of USD 50,000 Tamr will reconcile business data with public data on COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns to deliver up to five analytics-ready datasets to power data visualization tools weekly, and will help organizations classify their spend to identify cost-saving opportunities.

Additional resources:

Learn more about Tamr: www.tamr.com

Read Tamr's blog: www.tamr.com/blog

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tamr_Inc

Connect on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tamr-inc-

Learn more about how Data Can Help: https://www.tamr.com/data-can-help/

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading data mastering company that accelerates data-driven business outcomes for large organizations. Industry leaders like: Toyota, Societe Generale, and Thomson Reuters trust Tamr to manage their enterprise data as an asset. Tamr's unique approach of using human-guided machine learning algorithms to accelerate data mastering projects lets the world's largest organizations enhance their data operations, rapidly activate latent data, and increase the velocity of business outcomes through data-driven insights. With a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

DISCLAIMER OR WARRANTIES AND LIABILITY . All data provided through Tamr's solution dashboard is copyrighted by Johns Hopkins University, 2020, all rights reserved, and is provided to the public strictly for educational and academic research purposes. All such information relies upon publicly available data from multiple sources, that do not always agree. Tamr and The Johns Hopkins University hereby disclaim any and all representations and warranties with respect to the Tamr solution, the dashboard and the data, including accuracy, fitness for use, and merchantability. Reliance on or use of the solution, dashboard or data for medical guidance, commercial purposes or any other reason is strictly prohibited. Tamr disclaims all liability in relation to use of the solution, dashboard and the data, including without limitation for consequential, indirect, special, incidental, exemplary, and direct damages.

SOURCE Tamr, Inc.