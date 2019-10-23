Tamron Releases Trio of Wide Angle M1:2 Prime Lenses for Sony E-mount; More Info at B&H

Key Features

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

OSD Stepping Motor

1:2 Magnification, 4.3" Min. Focus

Tamron 24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M 1:2 Lens for Sony E https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512042-REG/tamron_f051_24mm_f_2_8_di_iii.html

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

OSD Stepping Motor

1:2 Magnification, 4.7" Min. Focus

The new Tamron lenses also share the ability to get remarkably close to your subject. Minimum focusing distances less than six inches and magnification ratios up to 1:2 provide endless creative possibilities when composing shots. Additionally, the lenses include fast and quiet OSD stepping motors and are compatible with many of the focusing features of Sony cameras, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF.

Tamron 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M 1:2 Lens for Sony E

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512043-REG/tamron_f035_35mm_f_2_8_di_iii.html

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

OSD Stepping Motor

1:2 Magnification, 5.9" Min. Focus

Finally, all three lenses share moisture-resistant construction, as well as a fluorine coating for extra protection so you can shoot with confidence outdoors. They feature a 67mm filter thread, making it easier to share and swap filters between them.

