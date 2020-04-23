Tan Mujiang Opens Another Oversea Flagship Store in Japan

Tan Mujiang is the sole listed company in wooden comb industry. It has created more than 40 processes to improve its traditional Chinese handcrafts made from natural materials with beautiful shapes, smooth lines, exquisite textures and rich colors. These handcrafts perfectly integrate traditional culture and modern fashion. Since December 2013, Tan Mujiang has received more than 80 patents, providing supplies to more than 1,200 shops in Mainland China, 3 in Hong Kong and 1 in Taiwan. The goal is to popularize the brand by operating franchise locations around the world, providing people the best hand-made wooden combs and brushes.