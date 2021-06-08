Tan Phan, MSFP, CFP®, named to InvestmentNews' 2021 40 Under 40 List

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tan Phan, MSFP, CFP®, an independent Certified Financial Planner practitioner serving clients in the San Francisco Bay Area, has been honored as a member of the 2021 Class of 40 Under 40 by InvestmentNews, the leading source for news, analysis, and information essential to the financial advisory community.

This prestigious national award celebrates professionals under age 40 in the financial advice field who have shown themselves to be exceptional, stellar talent, impassioned by their industry and demonstrating true leadership qualities that are moving the advice industry forward.

With over 10 years of experience in the financial planning industry, Tan is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TAN Wealth Management. His passion is providing comprehensive financial planning to individuals and families, helping clients to accumulate and protect their wealth. His specialties include estate, tax, and retirement planning, investment management, and executive compensation (incentive stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, nonqualified stock options, employee stock purchase plan).

"I am deeply honored to be chosen by InvestmentNews as a member of the 2021 Class of 40 Under 40," said Tan, who was selected from a highly competitive pool of nearly 1,000 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors, and other InvestmentNews representatives.

Tan is also an educator at Golden Gate University, where he teaches a graduate-level retirement and employee benefits planning course. Tan's dedication to his field, along with his exceptional teaching skills, informs how he educates and guides his clients with their financial plans.

Tan shares his expertise through high-quality educational videos on YouTube and his blog.

Tan was born in Vietnam and immigrated to the United States when he was 5 years old. Growing up, he knew the value of education and believed it was one of the true keys to success. While he serves a very diverse client base, he is especially proud to represent Vietnamese Americans in his profession.

Added Tan, "This 40 Under 40 award is not just a win for me; it is a win for the people around me, too. My family, clients, and community. Any win for one person is a win for us all."

"Financial literacy and financial resources should be openly available to people from all walks of life — not just the wealthy," Tan said. "Not only do I have to be well-educated in my field to show others that I have experience, but I also want to do my part for the greater good by passing my knowledge on to others."

About TAN Wealth Management: TAN Wealth Management was founded by Tan Phan in 2018 as a boutique independent Registered Investment Advisor. Tan focuses on providing comprehensive retirement planning and wealth management for families and professionals.

