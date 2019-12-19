Tandem's All New P2P Bitcoin Mobile App Now Available Across 28+ Fiats and 50+ Regions Globally

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandem steps up in line to be a global platform in Peer-to-Peer digital assets trading by launching their beta mobile application in over 50 countries with 28+ fiat options. They focus on evolving within the P2P marketplace as most of the successful incumbents such as Localbitcoins, Paxful, Hodlhodl et al., primarily operate on a desktop version. #TradeOnTandem is their next step in promoting crypto adoption where users can transact on the go.

Prashanth Swaminathan, Tandem's Founder and CEO and a columnist for CNBCTV18, commented, "The product launch of Tandem is a vital step towards our long term vision in the widespread adoption in global crypto markets. I am happy to officially announce that Tandem will be the go-to global interface that will encourage adoption across diverse geographies. Our platform as a service builds trust amongst buyers and sellers to actively participate in crypto transactions. Tandem as a brand symbolizes easy transactions, consumer protection and transparency for all of our parties."

Tandem stands out in the crypto P2P market with its various offerings including-

- Lowest trading fees of 0 - 0.6% while the industry is between 1% - 6%

- Highest referral bonus of up to 75% while the rest are below 40%

- Users can choose to protect their privacy on Tandem

- Tandem offers premium/discount pricing feature so users only have to set their prices once

- Tandem does not require users to custody their assets with Tandem, only offering an escrow until the seller has confirmed the payment

Tandem's mobile application seeks to be the world's smartest P2P mobile application for crypto trading with an aim to digitize and mobilize assets. Tandem addresses the need to increase adoption and global reach of crypto, starting off with BTC, to launch a premium mobile application to suit the needs of beginners and active traders investing in the digital asset class.

In a survey that Tandem had conducted, at least 60% of existing P2P traders wanted to switch to a mobile application from a desktop version. Currently, there is a dearth of 'P2P mobile application' that is simple and easy to understand. With almost 70% of them trading on a daily basis, it seems that addressing the need for a versatile P2P is the need of the hour.

Prashanth added further, "Cryptocurrency is primarily known today as an investment vehicle for the rich. Over the course of time, we at Tandem, would like to change this narrative to benefit other sections of the society within multiple nations. With over 100+ countries and regions in mind, we envision to build a community-driven system that will include global awareness through Tandem Fellowship (educational portal) and Tandem Research (market analysis). We will continue to build and perfect the current model so that the entire world can see the substantial difference that can be made with bitcoin."

Tandem has set out to change the way the world interacts with BTC. It has constantly received feedback and analysis from their advisors. Prashanth Swaminathan along with four pioneers in crypto and finance namely Brock Pierce, Michael Terpin, Christopher Yoshida and Jaron Lukasiewicz have made the product so lucid that even a first timer can trade in BTC with as low as $10 without any hesitation.

Download the beta mobile app from the links below to see for yourself!

Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tandem.io

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/tandem-p2p/id1487606356

About Tandem

Tandem is a global P2P platform that is on a mission to reshape finance by preparing digital assets to be transferred at the speed of the Internet. Tandem is building a future towards "Smart Money" where the very essence of money will be digitized and can freely move across borders instantly, 24/7. Visit www.jointandem.io for more information on Tandem and other related services.

SOURCE Tandem

Related Links

http://tandemgroupplc.co.uk/contact/head-office/

