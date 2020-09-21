Tando Adds Two Members to U.S. Pro-Channel Sales Team

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tando®, a brand of Derby Building Products, announces the addition of two sales professionals to its U.S. sales team – a Sales Development Specialist and Key Accounts Manager.

David "Alex" Catron joins as a Sales Development Specialist covering northern-MA, NH, VT, and ME. In this role, Alex will be responsible for supporting territory growth by generating demand for Tando products and developing pull-through sales at the contractor, builder, and remodeler level.

Prior to joining Tando, Alex spent three years with Enterprise Rent A Car® in sales and assistant management roles. Catron is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University.

Tando also added a Key Accounts Manager based in the Greater Nashville area. The responsibilities of the Key Account Manager will be to work closely with Tando distribution partners and key dealers to drive Tando growth in the southeast and south-central regions.

"We're excited to expand our pro-channel sales team and we look forward to them making immediate impacts in their markets," said Michael Morris, VP of Sales, Tando. "While much of the population has been spending time at home during the pandemic, our distributors, dealers, and their contractors and installers have continued to work tirelessly. Growing our exceptional sales team is one of the ways we can help them keep up the momentum of the Tando and Beach House Shake brands."

The Tando brand is comprised of TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, with natural beauty combined with easy installation, and a realistic feel; Beach House Shake, the ultimate low maintenance, high-performance cladding with incredibly natural looks that are nearly indistinguishable from real cedar; and TandoShake, the most iconic shake on the market.

To learn more about the beautiful, low maintenance Tando brands, visit www.tandobp.com. For more info about Beach House Shake, visit www.beachhouseshake.com.

About Tando

Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products.

SOURCE Derby Building Products