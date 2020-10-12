Tanduay, the World's Number One Rum, Comes to Flaviar and Caskers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Filipino brand Tanduay, which has been declared the World's Number One Rum for three consecutive years, is now available to members of Flaviar (flaviar.com) and Caskers (caskers.com). This comes after the leading rum-maker partnered with libdib.com, one of the country's biggest online distributors.

Flaviar is "a band of spirits enthusiasts, inspired by culture, rich history and the art of distillation." It looks for the finest, rarest, and most unique, connecting its members to a diverse selection of wines and spirits. It delivers to all countries in the European Union and to most states in America.

Caskers, meanwhile, helps people "discover craft spirits and take pride in what they drink." Based in New York City, they look for the best spirits in the world, learn what makes them unique, and share them with their members. They deliver products in the U.S.

"We are honored to bring a Filipino brand in the company of other premium brands whose dedication to quality and craftsmanship are recognized worldwide," said Tanduay Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Paul Lim.

Founded in 1854, Tanduay is one of the Philippines' top wines and spirits producers. Its rums are made from sugarcane sourced from the country's sugar capital, Bacolod, and are crafted in distilleries in Cabuyao, Laguna in Luzon, Manapla and Murcia in the Visayas, and Misamis Oriental in Mindanao.

Tanduay rums have won numerous international awards, such as the Monde Selection of the International Institute for Quality Selections. For three consecutive years, Drinks International Magazine has declared it the world's number one rum in terms of volumes sold. It is the only Philippine brand to partner with NBA teams, the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets, and sponsor the Emmy Awards.

About Tanduay

Tanduay is one of the most-awarded rum brands in the Philippines, receiving various local and international citations. In 2017, it was declared the *World's Number One Rum by Drinks International magazine. Tanduay will hold this title for three consecutive years.

Tanduay started out as a distillery in Hagonoy, Bulacan, a province in the island of Luzon known for its heroes and craftsmen. It changed ownership throughout the decades and has been under the Lucio Tan Group of Companies, Inc., one of the biggest conglomerates in the Philippines, since 1988.

Even as the years passed, Tanduay has maintained the traditional way of distilling its rums, a practice that started in its now decommissioned Manila distillery. It has likewise consistently maintained its product quality, ensuring that Filipinos and foreigners alike will enjoy the same taste and aroma of a Tanduay product wherever they are in the world.

For more information, please visit https://global.tanduay.com/home/.

SOURCE Tanduay