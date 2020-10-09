Tanduay, the World's Top Selling Rum, Makes Its Debut in Wisconsin

"We are excited to add Tanduay spirits to our product lineup, their award winning rum adds to our premium spirits portfolio. Distinctly Filipino, Tanduay differs from many of the Caribbean rums currently found in our local marketplace. Their product offers tremendous depth of character that is unique to their heritage. They offer a diverse portfolio of rums for discerning consumers," said General Beverage Senior Vice President Marketing and Sales Michael Minkoff.

He likewise recognized the experts behind the product's innovation and global marketing efforts.

"The Tanduay team's passion for authenticity, their loyal customer base and their commitment to long-term brand development in Wisconsin is what brought us together in this partnership," Minkoff said.

Tanduay is the World's Number One Rum, outselling popular brands like Bacardi, for three straight years now. It sold 20.5 million cases in 2019, an increase from its 20.1 million cases in 2018, according to Drinks International magazine.

"We are privileged to work with international distributors who share our commitment to providing only the best products to our consumers. We thank General Beverage and our other partners for their trust in our products," said Tanduay Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Paul Lim.

Tanduay products are proudly made in the Philippines, a country in Southeast Asia known for its beautiful beaches and hardworking people. It sources it sugarcane from Bacolod in the Visayas, one of the nation's sugar capitals. Here, you will find the country's centuries-old sugar refinery and families who have dedicated their life in producing quality sugarcanes.

Tanduay rums are distilled in the company's three plants located in the provinces of Laguna in Luzon, Bacolod in Visayas, and Misamis Oriental in Mindanao. The country's humidity and these distilleries' high elevation contribute to the rums' distinct flavor and aroma—characteristics that have been lauded in Tanduay's many international recognitions.

To ensure the quality and consistency of the products, a Master Blender, who serves as the guardian of Tanduay's formulas, checks the rums. It is only when the Master Blender gives the go signal that the rums are sent for bottling and packaging.

Tanduay was founded in 1854 and is one of the Philippines' most beloved and recognized brands. It is also one of the Filipino-founded companies that have reached its centennial year. In 2019, Tanduay celebrated its 165th anniversary.

In the most recent years, Tanduay partnered with leading distributors in the U.S. and other countries to bring its unique and premium rums to more consumers worldwide.

"We are proud to bring our distinctly Filipino rum to the people of Wisconsin," Lim said.

About Tanduay

Tanduay is one of the most-awarded rum brands in the Philippines, receiving various local and international citations. In 2017, it was declared the *World's Number One Rum by Drinks International magazine. Tanduay will hold this title for three consecutive years.

Tanduay started out as a distillery in Hagonoy, Bulacan, a province in the island of Luzon known for its heroes and craftsmen. It changed ownership throughout the decades and has been under the Lucio Tan Group of Companies, Inc., one of the biggest conglomerates in the Philippines, since 1988.

Even as the years passed, Tanduay has maintained the traditional way of distilling its rums, a practice that started in its now decommissioned Manila distillery. It has likewise consistently maintained its product quality, ensuring that Filipinos and foreigners alike will enjoy the same taste and aroma of a Tanduay product wherever they are in the world.

For more information, please visit https://global.tanduay.com/home/.

