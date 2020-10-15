Tanduay, World's Top-Selling Rum, Now Available in Hawaii

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-awarded Filipino rum Tanduay is now available in Hawaii after entering into a partnership with Johnson Brothers, one of the leading wine, spirits, and beer distributors in the United States.

"We couldn't be more excited about our new partnership with Tanduay Rum, the largest Rum brand in the world," said Yale Johnson, Vice President of Johnson Brothers, adding that, "With a global 150-year track record of success, we recognize the tremendous opportunity for this portfolio in the U.S. Additionally, we see great potential with the premium rum category and look forward to leveraging our best in class selling capabilities and customer relationships to help Tanduay Rum flourish in all Johnson Brothers markets."

Tanduay products are proudly made in the Philippines. It offers different varieties, and its premium rums have received numerous international recognitions.

Tanduay has been a staple in many Filipino celebrations for more than a hundred years now. Founded in 1854, Tanduay celebrated its 165th anniversary in 2019.

What makes it a truly Filipino brand is that it sources its sugarcane from the rich soil of Bacolod in Visayas, known as one of the Philippines' sugar capitals, harvested to perfection by hardworking farmers and distilled to perfection in Tanduay's distilleries.

"Hawaii is home to many Filipino families, and we have been looking forward to bring Tanduay here for a long time for our kababayans and their friends to enjoy. With our partnership with Johnson Brothers, we can now finally make this happen," said Tanduay Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Paul Lim.

About Johnson Brothers

Johnson Brothers is a family-owned wine, spirits, and beer distributor with headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. The company has been providing world-class service to customers throughout the United States since 1953 and now operates in 25 states with 3,000 team members. To learn about their story, services, and locations, please visit www.johnsonbrothers.com

About Tanduay

Tanduay is one of the most-awarded rum brands in the Philippines, receiving various local and international citations. In 2017, it was declared the *World's Number One Rum by Drinks International magazine. Tanduay will hold this title for three consecutive years.

Tanduay started out as a distillery in Hagonoy, Bulacan, a province in the island of Luzon known for its heroes and craftsmen. It changed ownership throughout the decades and has been under the Lucio Tan Group of Companies, Inc., one of the biggest conglomerates in the Philippines, since 1988.

Even as the years passed, Tanduay has maintained the traditional way of distilling its rums, a practice that started in its now decommissioned Manila distillery. It has likewise consistently maintained its product quality, ensuring that Filipinos and foreigners alike will enjoy the same taste and aroma of a Tanduay product wherever they are in the world.

For more information, please visit https://global.tanduay.com/home/.

