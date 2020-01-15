Tangential Flow Filtration Market Study, 2019-2024 - Viral Vector & Vaccine Purification Applications to Witness Lucrative Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product (TFF System, Membrane Filter), Application (Bioprocess, Viral Vector Purification), Technique (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration), Material Type (PES/PS Membrane), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tangential flow filtration market is estimated to reach USD 1,589.9 million by 2024 from USD 943.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of tangential flow filtration (TFF) over normal flow filtration (NFF), increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and increased cGMP adoption. However, the high capital expenditure required to set up new production facilities is a major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The tangential flow filtration market comprises major players such as Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Repligen Corporation (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The membrane filter segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into systems, membrane filters, and accessories. The membrane filters segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of membrane filters in the pharmaceutical industry is mainly due to their advantages over dead-end filters, such as high throughput, high accuracy, high flow rate, less filtration time, no membrane fouling, and minimized cross-contamination. In addition to this, the availability of these filters in a variety of polymers, pore sizes, diameters, and surface types for site-specific applications is also supporting the growth of this market.



Microfiltration is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on technology, the market is segmented into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and other TFF technologies. The microfiltration segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to its efficacy in removing natural and synthetic organic matter to reduce fouling potential.



Viral vector and vaccine purification segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



By application, the market is segmented into bioprocess applications, viral vector and vaccine purification, and other applications (drug formulation, blood plasma fractionation, media, and buffer preparation, and pharmaceutical water purification). The viral vector and vaccine purification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Owing to vaccine safety regulations, the viral vector and vaccine purification trend has been shifted from classical purification methods like sucrose gradient centrifugation towards more sophisticated techniques like TFF and liquid chromatography.



Asia-Pacific to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for generic drugs and biosimilars, significant investments by biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs in emerging Asia-Pacific countries, the increasing focus on healthcare modernization, and demand for low-cost medicines are supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.



