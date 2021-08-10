Tanger Closes on $400 Million 2.75% Senior Notes Due 2031

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its operating partnership, Tanger Properties Limited Partnership, has completed a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.75% senior notes due 2031 (the "notes") in an underwritten public offering through Wells Fargo Securities, Truist Securities and US Bancorp as joint book-running managers. The notes were priced at 98.552% of the principal amount to yield 2.917% to maturity. The notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 2.75% per annum and mature on September 1, 2031.

The estimated net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses, were approximately $390.7 million. Tanger intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to redeem all of its 3.875% senior notes due 2023, $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount outstanding, and all of its 3.75% senior notes due 2024, $250 million in aggregate principal outstanding and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. Tanger Properties Limited Partnership, the Company's operating partnership, has issued redemption notices for both series of senior notes, which are currently redeemable at par plus a "make-whole" premium, the current combined estimate of which is approximately $32.4 million. The redemption of the senior notes due 2023 is expected to occur on September 6, 2021. The redemption of the senior notes due 2024 is expected to occur on September 9, 2021.

These transactions are expected to extend the weighted average term to maturity and reduce the weighted average effective interest rate for the Company's consolidated debt to 6.1 years and 3.0% from 4.2 years and 3.3%, respectively, as of June 30, 2021. Tanger expects to take a charge in the third quarter of 2021 currently estimated to be approximately $34.4 million, or $0.32 per share, including an approximately $32.4 million make-whole premium to be paid for the early redemption of the notes and $2.0 million in unamortized debt discount and loan costs. For 2021, the Company currently expects the transactions to have a net dilutive impact of approximately $0.32 per share on net income and FFO and be approximately neutral to Core FFO per share, as the charge will impact the Company's net income and FFO, but will have no impact on its Core FFO. On an annualized basis and excluding the aforementioned charge, the impact is expected to be $0.01 accretive to net income, FFO and Core FFO.

FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted EBITDA are widely accepted supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

