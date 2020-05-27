Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. CEO Presentation at NAREIT's REITweek 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced today that Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer, will be a featured presenter at NAREIT's REITweek 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 3rd at 9:00 am EDT.

To access the company's live presentation, attendees are required to register for REITweek using the following link: 2020 NAREIT REITweek Investor Conference Registration. Registration is free until 11:59 pm on Monday, June 1st. The link to access the REITweek virtual environment will be posted on this page beginning at 7:00 am EDT on June 2nd. All registrants will also receive an email from NAREIT with direct access to the virtual environment.

The Company's most recent management presentation may be accessed on Tanger's Investor Relations website.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.



Contact: Cyndi Holt

Vice President of Investor Relations

(336) 834-6892

[email protected]

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

